WPL Player of the month for February nominees announced

Four outstanding players in the Women’s Premier League have been short-listed for the Nasco player of the month for the February award.



Rahama Jafar (Northern Ladies)



Rahma Jafar has been on top form for Northern Ladies in the month of February, featuring in all three games. She scored two goals in two matches and won the NASCO player of the match award once.



Patience Peterson Kundok (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Patience Peterson Kundok has been solid in midfield for Ampem Darkoa Ladies. She featured in all three matches, netted two goals, and made one assist in the month of February. She also won the NASCO Player of the match award once.



Suzzy Dede Teye (Lady Strikers)



Suzzy Dede Teye scored four goals and made one assist in the month of February. Shas featured in all three games for her side and contributed to lifting Lady Strikers to 3rd place on the Southern zone league log.



Janet Egyir (Hasaacas Ladies)



As a defender, Janet Egyir kept three clean sheets for Hasaacas Ladies in all three matches and contributed immensely to her side surge in form. She also won the NASCO player of the match when Hasaacas Ladies played with Police Ladies.



The winner of the player of the month for February will take home a 32-inch NASCO Television set and a trophy.