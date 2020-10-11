Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

WBC presents new title belt to D.K Poison

D.K. Poison won the WBC Featherweight title in 1975

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has awarded Ghana’s first world boxing champion, D. K. Poison with a new title belt.



D.K. Poison won the WBC Featherweight title in 1975 when he defeated Mexican Reuben Olivares by split points decision after 15 rounds to become the first Ghanaian world boxing champion.



The new belt which is embossed with pictures of the ex champion, president Nana Akufo Addo and the former WBC president Jose Suleiman was received by Mr. Alex Ntiamoah – Boakye, CEO of Box Office Promotions on behalf of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).



According to Alex Ntiamoah- Boakye, the new belt came in before President Nana Akufo-Addo decided to refund the owed ‘loan’ of $45,000 to the former champion.



He disclosed that due to the busy schedule of the president he has not presented the new belt to D.K. Poison; however the presidency is finding an appropriate date to make another historic presentation.



Box Office is one of the best and influential promoters on the African continent, having exposed many Ghanaian boxers and known for staging the biggest bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena between Bukom Banku aka Braimah Kamoko and Bastir Samir which the latter won by a knock out.



Alex Ntiamoah expressed that the WBC respects and regards Ghanaian boxers as very good and urged them to strive to enter the WBC ratings and have chance to win more titles.



Other Ghanaians who won the WBC titles are Prof. Azumah Nelson and Nana Yaw Konadu.



Some have also won the WBC International titles.

