WAFU Zone-B U20 Women’s Cup: Black Princesses beat Burkina Faso to book final spot

The Black Princesses of Ghana put up another five-star performance to beat counterparts Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semi-final of the ongoing WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 31.



Goals from skipper Stella Nyamekye, Success Ameyaa and Faiza Seidu ensured Coach Yusid Basigi’s side kept their unbeaten run, having defeated Benin 3-0 in their opening game and a 3-1 victory over Cote D’Ivoire 3-1 in their final group game.



Ghana went down as early as the fourth minute through Ragnangnewende Djiguemde, who capitalized on their first goal opportunity to give her side a 1-0 lead.



Black Princesses skipper Stella Nyamekye snatched the equalizer for Ghana with a stunning free-kick in the 13th minute before Success Ameyaa made it 2-1 with a long-range strike in the 28th minute of the game.



Coach Yussif Basigi's side kept tormenting the back line of Burkina Faso with the hope of registering more goals but they were denied by goalkeeper Faoziatou Ouedraogo.



In the second half, the Black Princesses enjoyed the majority of the game with goal scoring opportunities but they failed to make them count until Faiza Seidu's strike in the dying embers to seal their resounding win.



Substitute Comfort Owusu came close to extending their lead in the 58th minute but her effort went wide. Stella Nyamekye and Mafia Nyame also came close to scoring but their attempts went futile.



Ghana goalkeeper Afi Ameyenku denied Burkina Faso from levelling the score on 80th minute when a spot-kick affected by Alimata Belem was calmly saved by her.



Striker Faiza Seidu completed Ghana's victory after brilliantly slotting a pass from Nyamekye past goalkeeper Faoziatou Ouedraogo in the 83rd minute of the game.



Ghana will face the winner of the second semi-final game between Nigeria and Benin in the final of the 2023 WAFU Girls U17 Cup of Nations.



