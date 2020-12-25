Soccer News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFU Zone B U-20 Final: Match Preview- Ghana vs Burkina Faso

Black Satellites of Ghana booked their place after beating Niger

Ghana, Burkina Faso face off in the finals of the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament on Saturday at the Stade de Gaules in Porto Novo.



The Black Satellites of Ghana booked their place after beating Niger 5-3 on penalties at the Stade Charles De Gaules in Porto Novo.



Meanwhile, the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso sealed their final place, after handing favourites Cote d'Ivoire a shocking 4-1 defeat at the same venue.



Goals by Hamed Ouattara, Kouame Botue and Ibrahim Bance helped the Burkinabes to their emphatic victory with Brahima Ouattara getting a consolation goal for the Ivorians.



The Black Satellites of Ghana will be hoping to secure the sub-regional title when they head into the finals of the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament against Burkina Faso.



Speaking ahead of the final game, Black Satellites coach Karim Zito said he has set his sights on winning the trophy.



“We came in for the qualification. After securing that we’re going to also fight for the cup,” he said in an interview.



“Personally, I am okay with the qualification. But if we are also able to win the cup, that will be great.



“We are not going to relax in our pursuit for the ultimate, we will go all out [to win the trophy],” he concluded.



Burkina Faso will play Ghana in Sunday’s final knowing that they both have secured a place in Mauritania next year along with Gambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia and Mozambique who have so far qualified for the tournament.









