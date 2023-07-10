WAFU Zone-B U-20 Cup: Burkina Faso beat Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

The Black Satellites of Ghana succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in their second Group A game on Monday, July 10 at the Stade Champroux.



Abdoul Ouattara was among the scorers for the Young Stallions to secure their second victory, having beaten Ivory Coast 1-0 in their opening game on Saturday, July 8.



The Ghana U20 team, known as the Black Satellites, desperately needed a victory today to enhance their chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament.



This urgency stemmed from their previous 1-1 draw against Niger, where they conceded a late goal on Saturday, July 8.



Following today's defeat, Ghana must now regroup and strive to defeat the host nation, Ivory Coast, in their final group game which will be played on Thursday, July 13 at the Stade Champroux.



To secure a place in the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations tournament, Satellites must defy all odds and secure the all-important victory against hosts Ivory Coast.



