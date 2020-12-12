Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations: Coach Zito names squad to face Ivory Coast

The Black Satellites are in search of a ticket to the 2021 U-20 AFCON slated for Mauritania

Black Satellites coach Abdul Karim Zito has made five changes to his squad for this afternoon’s WAFU Cup of Nations Group B tie against Ivory Coast.



Ghana’s lone goal hero against Nigeria, Precious Boah will miss this encounter after picking up two yellow cards against the Flying Eagles. Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danladi maintains his place in the post.



Tamale Utrecht Academy defender Uzair Alhassan will take the place of the Philemon Baffuor with Ivan Anokye replacing Kobina Amoah in central defence. Mohammed Suleymana and Eugene Frimpong have made way for Issah Huda and Emmanuel Agyemang Duah. While Abanga Sumaila strikes in place of the suspended Precious Boah.



Ghana needs just a point to top Group B after picking vital points against Nigeria in their Group B opener. The Black Satellites are in search of a ticket to the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Mauritania.



Ghana squad:



Ibrahim Danlad, Uzair Alhassan, Aloma Benjamin, Ivan Anokye, Nathaniel Adjei, Essiam Emmanuel, Cudjoe Mathew Anim, Issah Huda, Abanga Sumaila, Afriyie Barnieh Daniel (c), Emmanuel Agyemang Duah.



Substitutes: William Esso(GK), Appiah Kubi (GK), Amoah Kobina, Patrick Mensah, Ofori McCarthy, Blessing Brafo, Mugees Zakaria, Frank Boateng, Salim Adam





