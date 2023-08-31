WAFU Zone B: Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Delta Queens to win title and qualify for Women's Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the reigning Ghanaian champions, have triumphed in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers, securing both the regional title and a coveted spot in the Women's Champions League.



The team achieved this feat by defeating Delta Queens 1-0 in a thrilling match on Thursday, August 31, 2023, in Benin City.



With this victory, Ampem Darkoa Ladies became the second Ghanaian club to earn qualification for the Women's Champions League, following in the footsteps of Hasaacas Ladies who achieved the same feat in the inaugural edition in 2021.



Last season, Ampem Darkoa Ladies narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Women's Champions League after finishing as runners-up in the qualifiers, with a loss to Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens in the final held in Yamoussoukro.



However, this season saw a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes.



The team showcased a different level of performance, dominating the competition and asserting their dominance on the field.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies displayed impressive form throughout the tournament, dispatching teams like Ivory Coast's Athletico FC d'Abidjan and Academie Amis du Monde of Togo in the group stage.





Their impressive journey continued as they secured a commanding victory over Benin's Sam Nelly in the semifinals.

On the final match day, Ampem Darkoa Ladies sealed their triumph by defeating Delta Queens, securing their place in the Women's Champions League to be staged in Ivory Coast.







