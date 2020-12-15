Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

WAFU U20: Make or break as Ghana seeks AFCON slot

The winner of the match will book a slot to the next CAF Africa U-20 Cup of Nations

Ghana’s Black Satellites square off with their Nigerien counterparts on Tuesday with all to play for in the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin.



The two sides meet in the first semi-final hoping to snatch one available slot to the final game, and a passage to next year’s U20 AFCON in Mauritania.



That would present an opportunity to win the competition and also qualify both finalists to the 2021 Africa U-20 cup of nations in Mauritania.



Ghana is seeking to return to such a stage after recent failures. Ahead of the match, the Satellites have been met with good news following the return of top striker Precious Boah.



Boah has been a key figure for Ghana as he netted the match-winner in the Group B clash against Nigeria.



In his absence, Ghana suffered a narrow defeat to Ivory Coast who in turn topped Group B at the Satellites’ expense.



Boah’s return has been termed as a morale booster by the team’s assistant coach Augustine Evans Adotey.



“We need him. I’m telling the truth. Come Tuesday Precious is leading the attack of Ghana and we expect him to exploit more than he did the other time,” Coach Adotey told a presser ahead of the game.



“And we hope with his confidence by leading the attack, he will get Ghana goals or create chance for others to score. Trust him when it comes to his striking abilities.



“His coming [back into the team] is a morale booster to the entire team.The players need his presence,” the Coach said.



Ghana’s opponents Niger are unbeaten in the competition so far, recording a win and 2 draws in their Group against the likes of Benin, Togo and Burkina Faso.



They are certainly a side that must not be underrated, a stance Evans Adotey posits.



“I am not underrating them as a weaker side. A team that played three games without defeat. And topping the group with 5 points means something,” he said.



The winner of the match will book a slot to the next CAF Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



Evans Adotey has noted that this remains a goal for Ghana and believes that will be achieved in the aftermath of the clash with Niger.



“With regards to qualification to the Mauritania 2021 championship. All is set for us to decide the fate of Ghana come tomorrow [Tuesday],” he said.



“I want to assure all Ghanaians that they should remain calm. By the close of Tuesday, Ghana will book a ticket to the Mauritania Championship.



“We mean business tomorrow. We are going all out to ensure we qualify to Mauritania,” Coach Adotey stressed.



The match between Ghana and Niger will kick off at 3 pm GMT and will be streamed live on the Ghana FA’s official Facebook page.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.