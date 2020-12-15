Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFU U-20 Championship: Benin referee Tanisla Ahomlanto to officiate Ghana-Niger game

The Black Satellites will face Niger in the WAFU Cup of Nations semifinal on Tuesday

Benin referee Dedjinnanchi Tanisla Ahomlanto has been appointed as the centre referee for Tuesday’s WAFU Cup of Nations semifinals clash between Ghana and Niger.



The 31-year-old who only received his FIFA badge this year will be assisted by fellow countryman Hontonou Lucien (Assistant I), Kpelafia Abdul from Togo (Assistant II) and Ligan Aurore from Benin (Fourth Official).



Yameogo Fabienne Yvette Benewende from Burkina Faso will be the Match Commissioner.



The Black Satellites of Ghana will on Tuesday, December 15, take on the Menas of Niger in the semifinals of the ongoing WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin.



The winner of this game will qualify to play in the final as well as the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.