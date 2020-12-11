Sports News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFU U-20: Black Satellites coach worried about absence of Precious Boah ahead of Cote d'Ivoire game

Black Satellite coach, Abdul Karim Zito

Black Satellite coach Abdul Karim Zito says the absence of Precious Boah's ahead of their second group game against Cote d'Ivoire will be a difficult one for his side.



The Dreams FC player powered Ghana into the last four of the competition with his solitary strike on Wednesday.



Precious Boah’s 75th-minute free-kick secured the three points for Ghana against Nigeria and qualified the team to the semi-finals of the tournament.



Boah was shown the exit after receiving two yellow cards in the game ruling him out of the second group game and the semi-finals.



Coach Abdul Karim Zito seems worried about the absence of the Dreams FC star in the upcoming games.



"Yes, Boah is my everything in the team, he showed that today by scoring the only goal of the match. But he is out after the red card and there is nothing, we can do so I have started planning for the next game without him. Maybe he will return if we make it to the final since its two yellow cards".

