Source: footballmadeinghana.com

WAFU U-20: Abdul Mugeese eyes win for Satellites against Cote D’Ivoire

Black Satellites attacker Abdul Mugeese Zakaria

Black Satellites attacker Abdul Mugeese Zakaria is eyeing a win for his side when they face off against Ivory Coast on Saturday.



Ghana play the Young Elephants in the final group game of the 2020 WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin.



The competition serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



The Black Satellites have already secured a ticket to the last four of the competition following an opening game win over Nigeria.



Many expect Ghana to take their foot off the pedal for the encounter with qualification already sorted.



However, Zakaria Mugeese has indicated they won’t play it soft against the Ivorians and the team will go all out for a win.



“With this game, we are just going all out. Though we have qualified for the semis I think we are going with the mindset of going to win the match,” he noted.



The game kicks off on Saturday December 12 at exactly 3pm GMT.

