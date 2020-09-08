WAFU U-17: 40 Black Starlets players to resume camping on Tuesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Forty (40) players have been named in a provisional squad as the National U-17 male team (Black Starlets) resumes camping on Tuesday September 15.
The Black Starlets’ preparations for their upcoming international assignments were halted following the suspension on public gathering and sporting activities due the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Coach Ben Fokuo’s side has now been given approval to resume camping and prepare for the WAFU U17 tournament to be staged in Benin from October 17-31, 2020.
The selected players are expected to report to the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) in Prampram on Tuesday September 15 at 12 noon prompt.
All players, technical staff and other essential service providers would undergo the mandatory a Coronavirus testing on arrival at the Technical Centre.
Players, Technical staff and other essential service providers are therefore advised to adhere strictly to the reporting time.
Below re the invited players for the Black Starlets camping:
1.Sylvester Antwi - Shooting Stars
2.Jonathan Nettey - Mighty Victory
3.Sylvester Amoako - Rences FC
4.Eugene Amankwa - Benab FC
5.Anastatius Satuh - Mboma FC
6.Shabu Yakubu - BYF
7.Zaidan Alhassan - New Edubiase
8.Kelven Afram - Banana FC
9.Philip Yankson - Medeama FC
10.Osei Asibey Emm - Benab FC
11.Ebo Rubben - Cheetah FC
12.Emmanuel Adjetey - Wolf FC
13.Abdul Fataw Isshaku - Steadfast FC
14.Shaibu Abdullah - Siano SC
15.Benjamin Eshun - Liberty FC
16.Collins Boah - In God We Trust
17.Rafig Maffaw - Rences FC
18.Akuffo Daniel - Still Believe
19.Attah Amosh - Anokye Stars
20.Bright Tabi - Aboagya FC
21.David Gyamfi - Tema Youth
22.Samuel Obeng - Deportivo FC
23.Helbert Frimpong Addo - Young Kotoko
24.Muhideen Ibrahim - Samartex
25.Christopher Bonsu - Shooting Stars
26.Kelven Appiah - Asokwa Royals
27.Joshuah Fuseini - JMG Academy
28.Nurudeen Mohammed - Unistar Academy
29.Samuel Boakye - Cedar Stars
30.Alhassan Alhassan - Republicans FC
31.Gideon Majambe - Medeama SC
32.Abdul Salam - New Edubiase
33.Benard Boateng - Phonices FC
34.Robert Mensah - Semper F1 Academy
35.Benjamin Nyarko - Mountaineers FC
36.Emmanuel Nii Abbey - Banana FC
37.John Batigi - Red Lions
38.Majeed Maswod Abdul - Mighty Jets
39.Kenneth Mensah - Semper F1 Academy
40.Nick Adu Yeboah - Charity Stars FC
