Sports News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

WAFU Cup of Nations: Alex Kotey, Mark Addo handed roles in Benin

GFA Referee Manager, Alexander Neequaye Kotey

GFA Referee Manager, Alexander Neequaye Kotey has been appointed as a referee assessor for Friday’s WAFU Cup of Nations game between Niger and Togo. He will work with other officials to ensure that the game ends smoothly.



Also, to work on the day is Mark Addo of the GFA competitions department. He has been appointed as General Coordinator for the game.



The two GFA officials with vast knowledge in refereeing and competition management will bring their experience to bear when they take charge of game 8 of the ongoing U-20 WAFU Zone B tournament.



The game between Niger and Togo is scheduled for Friday, December 11, 2020 at stade Rene-Pleven in Cotonou.



Full list officials for the game.



Abubakar Nurudeen - Referee - Nigeria



Igho Hope - Assistant Referee I - Nigeria



Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe - Assistant Referee II - Nigeria



Dedjinnanchi Tanisla Ahomlanto Dedjinnanchi - Fourth Official - Benin



Marius Hubert Dadjo Houegban – Match Commissioner - Benin



Alexander Neequaye Kotey - Referee Assessor - Ghana



Mark Addo - General Coordinator - Ghana



Ousmane Savadogo - Technical Study Group - Burkina Faso



Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger



Akpovi Bienvenu Joachim - Security Officer - Benin



Pare Lossene - Assistant General Coordinator - Burkina Faso



Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire



Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji - COVID-19 Officer - Benin





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.