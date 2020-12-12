Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

WAFU CUP: Black Satellites lose to Ivory Coast

The Black Satellites of Ghana this afternoon suffered a 0-1 defeat against Ivory Coast in the ongoing WAFU Nations Cup in Benin.



It was the last game of Group B but coach Karim Zito and his charges succumbed to a defeat at the Stade de Gaules on Saturday afternoon.



Coach Karim Zito made five changes to the squad that defeated Nigeria 1-0 in their first game.



It was an even game in the first half as both teams cancelled each other out with a lot of action in the middle of the park with little goalmouth action except the odd one.



Ghana goalie Danlad Ibrahim pulled off a smart save to deny Mohammed Bamba from opening the scores just before half time break.



The Black Satellite attack caused all sorts of problems for the Ivorians but lacked the finishing touch.



After the break, the Ivorians seized the initiative and were causing all the problems for the Ghana backline and their efforts were duly rewarded when they scored the only goal of the game via a free-kick.



Issouf Dosso curled home a breathtaking freekick in the 62nd minute to hand the Ivorians all three points as his team finished top of the group.



The Black Satellite have qualified to the semis of the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations following their 1-0 win over Nigeria in the Group B opener and would need a win over Niger on Tuesday 15th December to book their place at the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The four semi-finalists at the African gathering will, in turn, be rewarded with tickets to represent the continent at the World Cup in Indonesia.





