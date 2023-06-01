WAFU B U20 Girls Cup: Nigeria beat Benin to set up final with Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023
Source: footballghana.com
The 2023 WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament is heading for its conclusion in the upcoming weekend.
The two semi-final games of the maiden tournament have been played on, Wednesday, May 31.
In a clash between Nigeria and Benin, it is the Falconets who have cruised to victory.
A superb performance from the side has seen the team beat the Benin counterpart 3-0.
The win means Nigeria has set up a final with host nation Ghana.
The Ghana U20 Girls national team nicknamed the Black Princesses beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in the first semi-final game of the day.
