You are here: HomeSports2023 06 01Article 1777730

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

WAFU B U20 Girls Cup: Nigeria beat Benin to set up final with Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nigeria will meet host nation Ghana in the final game Nigeria will meet host nation Ghana in the final game

The 2023 WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament is heading for its conclusion in the upcoming weekend.

The two semi-final games of the maiden tournament have been played on, Wednesday, May 31.

In a clash between Nigeria and Benin, it is the Falconets who have cruised to victory.

A superb performance from the side has seen the team beat the Benin counterpart 3-0.

The win means Nigeria has set up a final with host nation Ghana.

The Ghana U20 Girls national team nicknamed the Black Princesses beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in the first semi-final game of the day.



The final is now all set to be played on Saturday, June 3.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment