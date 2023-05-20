WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup: President Kurt Okraku visits participating teams in Kumasi

Sports News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku who doubles as President of the West African Football Union B (WAFU B) has visited all the participating teams of the maiden edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup in Kumasi.



He used the occasion to welcome them to Ghana and entreated all countries to do their best as the future of Women’s football in the sub-region depends on the development of the youth teams.



He visited them at the Noda Hotel where three countries, Ghana, Niger and Cote D’Ivoire are based for the tournament.



"I am here to officially welcome you to Ghana and to entreat all of you to do your best and showcase the talent we have in the sub-region to the rest of the world. This isn’t a tournament that will serve as a qualification to any major tournament, but there is a trophy at stake.



“We have to show the world our quality and it starts from this tournament. We have to show that we have a young competent team to compete and holds a lot of big prospects for the future”



"Football is a game that unites us and so I wish all of us to play as a team even though we may be opponents on the day we play.



"Let’s also remember that this platform presents to us a great opportunity to prove our worth to the rest of the world," he added.



He was in the company of Executive Council Member, Madam Habiba Atta Forson.



Ghana will be hosting the maiden edition in Kumasi from Saturday, May 20- Saturday, June 3, 2023.



