WAFU B CAF WCL qualifiers: Ampem Darkoa Ladies thump Sam Nelly FC 6-1 to book final spot

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian side Ampem Darkoa Ladies demonstrated their prowess as they triumphed over Beninese team Sam Nelly FC with a resounding 6-1 victory in the ongoing WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League qualifiers.



The thrilling match took place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Monday evening.



Right from the kick-off, Ampem Darkoa Ladies exerted immense pressure which paid off just one minute into the game when Tracey Twum's impressive effort found the back of the net.



Tracey Twum scored the second goal of the match moments later.



The Ghanaian champions displayed their prowess once more in the 18th minute as Mary Amponsah found the back of the net. Amponsah's goal marked her eighth in the competition.



Ophelia Amponsah sealed her redemption just before half-time with another headed goal after her early miss, ensuring Ampem Darkoa Ladies entered the break with a commanding four-goal advantage.



Returning from halftime, Sam Nelly FC managed to pull one goal back in the 54th minute, offering a brief glimmer of hope.



On the 63rd minute, Nancy Amoh unleashed a stunning long-range strike that found the mark, reinstating the four-goal lead for the Blue and Whites.



Tracey Twum continued her remarkable performance, completing a well-deserved hat-trick just three minutes later, sealing Ampem Darkoa Ladies' victory at 6-1.



With this exceptional win, Ampem Darkoa Ladies secure their place in the final of the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League qualifiers.



Their next challenge will be against Nigerian side Delta Queens in the final match.



Victory in this final showdown is essential for Ampem Darkoa Ladies if they hope to secure a spot in the third edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.