WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens arrive in Pretoria for the return fixture against Namibia

Sports News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Black Queens of Ghana have arrived in Pretoria, Johannesburg for the return fixture against Namibia for the final round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier (WAFCON).



Ghana arrived on Sunday to continue preparations ahead of the match.



A contingent of 23 players, 13 technical team members, and other officials made the journey to Pretoria via Ethiopia Airlines on Saturday.



Ghana would seek to grab qualification having defeated their opponent with a 3-1 advantage in the first leg in Accra on Friday.



The game is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.



The winner of the two legs qualifies for the 2024 WAFCON scheduled to take place in Morocco.



The Black Queens would be chasing their 13th appearance at the continental gathering after missing out in the last edition, whilst Namibia seeks to grab their first ticket since 2014.



