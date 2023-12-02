WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle satisfied with first-leg win over Namibia

Sports News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has disclosed that she is satisfied with the win over Namibia despite admitting it was not the best performance from her team.



Ghana travel to Windhoek in four days with a 3-1 first-leg advantage and an aggregate victory will see the team qualify for the 2-24 Women's Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.



A brace from Doris Boaduwaa and a sensational strike from Portia Boakye ensured the Black Queens take charge of the tie.



“Thank you for the support. I think in the beginning of the game there was some difficulty. We scored a beautiful goal, our capito. I think this is a special moment," she said.



“This is probably not the best performance but you need to understand that there is pressure and it’s a lot. Of course, we should have scored more. I’m satisfied,” she added.



The Black Queens have not been to the tournament since 2018 and are on course to making a return to the continental championship.