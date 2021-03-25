WAFA unveil new signings Seidu Abu and Osei Bonsu

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana Premier League side West Africa Football Academy have announced the signings of Alhassan Abu Seidu and goalkeeper Osei Kwadwo Bonsu.



Seidu Abu joins the Academy Boys from Prampram Youth with goalkeeper Osei Bonsu joining from Berekum Chelsea.



The duo joins striker Justus Torsutsey whose announcement was made early in the day.



The new additions are expected to strengthen the squad for the second round of the 2020/21 season.



WAFA finished the first round in the eleventh position and are hoping to have a good second round.



Justus Torsutsey is expected to be the replacement of Daniel Lomotey who left for ES Setif last month.



