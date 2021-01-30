Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

WAFA to face off against Liberty Professionals at Sogakope Sunday - Preview

The game is scheduled for 3 pm kick-off at Sogakope

WAFA will aim to bounce back to winning ways on Sunday when they take on Liberty Professionals at the Red Bull arena at Sogakope in a Ghana Premier League match day 11 fixture.



The Scientific soccer lads are experiencing one of their difficult campaigns in the League as they sit in 14th place with 10 points, one point above the relegation zone. Liberty Professionals have recorded only two wins (Great Olympics and Legon Cities) in their last five attempts, going three matches without a win following defeats to Asante Kotoko (2-0), Ebusua Dwarfs (2-1) and Dreams FC (4-1).



WAFA have an impeccable record at home recording a five-game unbeaten run at the Red bull arena. The Academy boys have scored 13 goals and conceded nine, with the only one clean sheet coming against Berekum Chelsea in a 2-0 win.



They go into the match without their top marksman and the league's leading scorer, Daniel Lomotey, currently in Tunis to pen a contract with a Tunisian side.



The club's top scorer in last season’s league, Eric Asamany is still out injured after picking an ankle injury during their win at Techiman Eleven Wonders. WAFA sit in 8th place with 15 points, four adrift leaders Bechem United.



