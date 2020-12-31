Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFA suffers slim defeat to Togo's CHAN squad in friendly

Ghana Premier League side, WAFA lost 1-0 to Togo's CHAN team on Wednesday, October 30, 2020, in a friendly game.



The match was played in Lome to prepare the Local Hawks for the upcoming tournament in Cameroon next month.



WAFA also used the match to test their readiness to face Medeama on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.



In Cameroon, Togo is in Group C with Morocco, Uganda, and Rwanda.



Below is the WAFA squad that faced the CHAN team of Togo.



WAFA SC XI: Ferdinand Acquah-Samed Mohammed, Abukari Ibrahim, Konadu Yiadom, John Tedeku-Michael Kyei, Godwin Agbevor, Kelvin Boakye Yiadom, Daniel Lomotey, Augustine Boakye, Daniel Owusu.

