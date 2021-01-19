Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey arrives in Tunisia to sign for AS Soliman

WAFA SC striker Daniel Lomotey has arrived safely in Tunisia ahead his move to AS Soliman, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Lomotey left Ghana for Tunisia on Monday night and arrived on Tuesday morning upon the invitation from Soliman.



The 21-year-old proven forward is expected to undergo his medical on Wednesday before signing his contract.



The former Ghana U20 striker will a two-and-a-half years contract with Soliman after completing all other formalities of his transfer.



Lomotey's contract with WAFA would expire in June 2021.



Lomotey currently leads the top scoring chart of the Ghana Premier League where he has scored 8 goals in 9 matches with the last coming against Asante Kotoko SC last Sunday.



He is joining compatriot Elvis Kyei Baffour who joined the Tunisian top-flight side in October 2020 from Liberty Professionals.