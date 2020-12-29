Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFA mourns death of marketing consultant Joost Bellaart

Marketing consultant Joost Bellaart

Ghana Premier League side WAFA has announced the death of their marketing consultant Joost Bellaart.



The Sogokape-based claim Bellaart passed away after a short illness.



A club statement read: "#WAFAcademySC announces the death of Mr. Joost Bellaart after a short illness."



"Bellaart was a marketing consultant for the academy and also a fervent supporter."



"Our condolences to his whole family and friends."





BEREAVEMENT: #WAFAcademySC announces the death of Mr. Joost Bellaart after a short illness.



Bellaart was a marketing consultant for the academy and also a fervent supporter.



Our condolences to his whole family and friends. #WAFAcademySC | #RIPJBellaart pic.twitter.com/dBJkOkf3W8 — WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) December 29, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.