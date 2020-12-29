You are here: HomeSports2020 12 29Article 1143251

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFA mourns death of marketing consultant Joost Bellaart

Ghana Premier League side WAFA has announced the death of their marketing consultant Joost Bellaart.

The Sogokape-based claim Bellaart passed away after a short illness.

A club statement read: "#WAFAcademySC announces the death of Mr. Joost Bellaart after a short illness."

"Bellaart was a marketing consultant for the academy and also a fervent supporter."

"Our condolences to his whole family and friends."

