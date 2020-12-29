WAFA mourns death of marketing consultant Joost Bellaart

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana Premier League side WAFA has announced the death of their marketing consultant Joost Bellaart.
The Sogokape-based claim Bellaart passed away after a short illness.
A club statement read: "#WAFAcademySC announces the death of Mr. Joost Bellaart after a short illness."
"Bellaart was a marketing consultant for the academy and also a fervent supporter."
"Our condolences to his whole family and friends."
