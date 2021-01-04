Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFA four-goal hero Daniel Lomotey credits scoring form to coach Prosper Narteh

WAFA forward, Daniel Lomotey

WAFA striker, Daniel Lomotey has credited his goal-scoring heroics against Medeama to coach Prosper Narteh.



The 21-year-old showcased his predatory instinct after bagging a double brace against the Mauve and Yellow in a 5-4 thriller at Sogakope on Sunday, January 3, 2021.



“It’s not an easy task but I have worked hard to do this and I’m happy to have done that today," Lomotey said after the game.



“I was pushed by my coach who kept encouraging me to score and that is the result. During our first game against King Faisal, I scored a brace against King Faisal and have struggled to score again."



“But my coach always encourages me to score and guides me with techniques and strategies that could see me scoring and that motivated me to fire the goals in today’s game," he concluded.

