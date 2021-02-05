Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFA duo Forson Amankwah and Daniel Owusu sign for Red Bull Salzburg

WAFA player, Forson Amankwah

WAFA SC duo Forson Amankwah and Daniel Owusu have joined Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg on permanent deals, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The two players landed in Salzburg in midweek to start their as foreign-based professionals.



Amankwah, a midfielder, had trial with the Austrian champions last February and convinced the technical team about his credentials.



He was a key member of the Academy side in this year's Ghana Premier League and was named Man of the Match in their opening 4-3 win over King Faisal.



Owusu, a striker, scored his first goal of the season two weeks ago in the 1-1 draw at Ebusua Dwarfs.



In 2018, he was adjudged Most Valuable Player at the Next Generation Trophy which was hosted by Red Bull Salzburg.



He scored three goals to help WAFA win the tournament.



It is unknown if Amankwah and Owusu will be loaned out to other Austrian clubs or registered by Red Bull's feeder club FC Liefering who play in the second-tier league.



In recent times, WAFA have sold some of their best talents-Samuel Tetteh, Gideon Mensah, Majeed Ashimeru-to Red Bull Salzburg.