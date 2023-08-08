WAFA confirm withdrawal from Division One League

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

West African Football Academy Sporting Club (WAFA SC) have confirmed its withdrawal from the Division One League, as per a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Things have become a bit difficult at the club in the past two years after they suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League in the 2021/22 season - placing third in the one prior.



In the official statement, WAFA SC notified the GFA of its decision to withdraw from the league.



The club cited various reasons, with a primary focus on directing its efforts towards developing young football talents through the academy system.



The statement said, “West African Football Academy Sporting Club (WAFA SC) has officially sent a written notification to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to inform the Association of the decision of the club to withdraw from the Access Bank Division One League.



“The club, among other reasons, explained the current change of policy direction to fully focus on developing young football talents through the academy system in the Volta Region of Ghana.



“The Executive Council of GFA in the coming days will exercise its power under Article 78 of the GFA Statutes to find a replacement for WAFA in the Access Bank Division One League, Zone 2 in light of the established precedents.



“All stakeholders and clubs in the Division One League Zone 2 are to take note of the withdrawal of WAFA SC.



“The club officially communicated the decision to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) through a written notification.”



Over the years, WAFA has churned out numerous players plying their trade in some of the top football clubs in Africa and Europe.



Notable amongst these players are; Harrison Afful, Christian Atsu (deceased), Majeed Ashimeru, Lassana Coulibaly, Mohammed Abubakari, Samuel Tetteh and many others.