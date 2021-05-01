WAFA come from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 3-2

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFA are four points adrift of top of the Ghana Premier League table after beating Berekum Chelsea 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Golden City Park on Friday afternoon.



Bright Amponsah scored the fastest goal of the season when he put Chelsea in front after 23 seconds with an easy finish after the goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei had blocked his initial shot.



The lead lasted until the 22nd minute as WAFA grabbed the equaliser through Justus Torsutsey - his first goal of the campaign.



A minute later, Enock Asubonteng gave WAFA the lead, also scoring a simple tap-in after being left unmarked.



But Chelsea responded three minutes to halftime with Stephen Amankonah scoring a penalty.



The Sogakope lads scored the winner in the 48th minute through Issah Basit. The forward left unmarked at the far post beat goalkeeper Obeng Sekyere.



The defeat leaves Berekum Chelsea five points above the relegation zone.