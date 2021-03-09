Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

WAFA coach blames defeat to Hearts on 'unfortunate' red card

WAFA coach Prosper Narteh insists his side lost to Accra Hearts of Oak because of a numerical disadvantage following the red card to defender Abubakar Ibrahim.



The WAFA captain was sent off after just 22 minutes at the Accra Sports Stadium, as the visitors suffered a 4-0 defeat to the Ghanaian giants.



Prosper Narteh believes his team could have played better if they had eleven men for the 90 minutes, describing the sending off as 'unfortunate.'



"It's unfortunate," he said after the game. "When a major decision changes the complexion of the game, that's what happens. To me, that decision changed the complexion of the game and that's football for you," he added.



WAFA has struggled with goals since the departure of Daniel Lomotey to ES Setif and on Sunday failed to create goal-scoring opportunities.



However, coach Prosper Narteh admits the defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak had nothing to do with goal scoring but rather the red card.



"I think this ga,e has nothing to do with goalscoring when you playing two-thirds of the game with ten men. I mean it has nothing to do with goalscoring, it's all about the tactical disposition of the game. A central defender went out and we had to bring a holding midfielder to breakdown the marksmanship position so it has nothing to do with goalscoring," said the UCC lecturer.



"If it were to be eleven v eleven then maybe that question will be something I can answer but this has nothing to do with goalscoring," he concluded.