Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

WAFA announces death of owner Henri Wientjes

The late Henri Wientjes

Ghana Premier League side, WAFA SC has announced the demise of its owner, Henri Wientjes to the entire sporting populace.



Mr. Henri Wientjes died in his home country, Netherlands on Tuesday, January 6, 2021.



The Dutchman has been the main brain behind the success of the academy boys in the last few years, making them a formidable side in the Ghana Premier League.



The club took to Twitter to announce the death of Mr. Henri Wientjes



“BEREAVEMENT: It is with regret that we announce the death of #WAFAcademySC owner, Mr. H. J. M. Wientjes.”



“He was also the Founder and Executive Chairman of African Tiger Holding and its subsidiaries. Details for a memorial service will be announced later.”



"Sympathizers can sign a book of condolence at the Accra office of ATHL every weekday from 8.00am to 5.00 pm," the statement added.





BEREAVEMENT:



It is with regret that we announce the death #WAFAcademySC owner Mr. H. J. M. Wientjes.



He was also the Founder and Executive Chairman of African Tiger Holding and its subsidiaries.



Details for a memorial service will be announced later. pic.twitter.com/UgBBpyC1lR — WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) January 11, 2021

Sympathizers can sign a book of condolence at the Accra office of ATHL every weekday from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm. — WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) January 11, 2021