WAFA SC teen Lawrence Agyekum bags MoTM gong in defeat against Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

WAFA SC youngster Lawrence Agyekum was adjudged the best player during his side’s 1-0 loss against Elmina Sharks on matchday 20 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



WAFA were left to rue their missed chances after a masterclass second-half display against Elmina Sharks on Saturday.



WAFA did enough to return to Sogakofe with at least a point but lack of concentration on their part saw them leave the Cape Coast Sports Stadium empty-handed.



Sharks won the game thanks to a 94th-minute goal by Samuel Arthur.



Despite being on the losing end, Lawrence Agyekum was named the Most Valuable Player of the match, due to his virtuoso performance at the heart of midfield for the visitors.



The 17-year-old was unfazed at the challenge of facing Daniel Nii Adjei and co as he was calm, cool and collected throughout the entire duration of the encounter.



It was the teenager’s 13th appearance in the top-flight this term.



Agyekum has 2 goals to his credit.