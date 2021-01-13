Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

WAFA SC confirm death of owner Henri Wientjes in Netherlands

The late Henri Wientjes

Ghana Premier League side, West African Footballer Academy SC has announced the death of its owner, Henri Wientjes.



The distinguished football administrator died in his home country, Netherlands on Tuesday, January 6, 2021.



The club confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter;



“BEREAVEMENT: It is with regret that we announce the death of #WAFAcademySC owner, Mr. H. J. M. Wientjes.”



“He was also the Founder and Executive Chairman of African Tiger Holding and its subsidiaries. Details for a memorial service will be announced later.”



“Sympathizers can sign a book of condolence at the Accra office of ATHL every weekday from 8.00am to 5.00 pm,” the statement added.