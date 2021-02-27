Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

WAFA SC becomes first club to receive full license for home venue

The Sogakope Park which serves as home grounds for WAFA

The Club Licensing Board has granted a full license for WAFA SC’s home venue after meeting all the requirements for a Premier League clubs.



Prior to the start of the 2020/2021 football season, the top-flight club was one of several clubs that were granted permission to go ahead and use their home venues for the league.



Following a check this week by the Club Licensing Board, they have been impressed once again and have decided to grant a full license to WAFA SC.



“The Club Licensing Board acting as the First Instance Body for the Club Licensing Framework has granted a FULL LICENSE to West African Football Academy after its mid–season review of recommendations,” an announcement from the Ghana FA said on Friday.



Meanwhile, the Club Licensing Board has revoked the License given to Liberty Professionals to use the Carl Reindorf Park as the team’s home venue.



As a result, the Dansoman-based club will need to adopt a new venue for their home matches and work on meeting the requirements from the Club Licensing Board