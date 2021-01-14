Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

WAFA Chief George Ofosuhene reacts to Henri Wientjes death

The late WAFA President, Henri Wientjes

Operations Manager of West African Football Academy (WAFA), George Ofosuhene has mourned the death of club President, Henri Wientjes.



The Ghana Premier League side announced the demise of its owner, Henri Wientjes to the entire sporting populace on Tuesday, January 6, 2021 in his home country, Netherlands.



The Dutchman has been the main brain behind the success of the academy boys in the last few years, making them a formidable side in the Ghana Premier League.



Reacting to his death, the WAFA scribe described his demise as a big blow and a shock to the club.



“Before the Christmas break, he visited the team before he left for Holland. We had a fruitful discussion with him and as a club, we were waiting for his arrival”



“Since the league resumed from the Christmas break we have played two games and so we were waiting for the President’s arrival but it’s unfortunate he has left us. Henri is somebody who wants his job done to perfection”



“His demise is a blow and a shock to us but I think we need to motivate ourselves and play the league. What we can do is do play the rest of the matches well to honour him because he has done a lot for Ghana football looking at the number of players he has produced.”



“I think this is the time for us to prove to him that he did a great job in the country.”



Ahead of his side clash against Kotoko on Sunday, he said, “We are not afraid of Kotoko. The demise of our President is motivating us to beat them in his honour. Henri Wientjes does not have time and so there are matches he sometimes come down to watch. Matches between Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Ashantigold are games love to watch during matchdays” he told Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie of Bryt FM.



“In fact, When he around, the motivation is high and that propel us to beat any team. He gives a lot of incentives when the team wins, so, in his absence, we have decided to win the game to honour him.”



“We will play them squarely to win this game. Matches between us and Kotoko are not difficult. If we need the three points we don’t care the team we playing”