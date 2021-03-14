Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Vote out Nunoo-Mensah for running GOC from his house - Bawa Fuseini

Bawa Fuseini, Secretary-General, Ghana Athletics Association

Secretary-General of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Bawa Fuseini has called on delegates who would be voting in the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), upcoming elections to vote out incumbent President Ben Nunoo-Mensah.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, he said the incumbent President run his office from his house instead of using the facility of GOC.



According to him, we need a President who would avail himself to the GOC and attend to issues affecting it.



GOC goes to polls on March 15, 2021, to elect new leaders to steer the Olympic Committee.



The GOC executives had requested an extension of the mandate to lead the country to the Tokyo Olympic Games, but it was not approved by congress.



Mr. Bawa is rooting for Richard Apkokavi to be elected as President because he believes he is more competent, dedicated, and has a listening ear.



He maintained the incumbent does not have a listening ear and is doing things his own way.



He indicated if the incumbent is retained, the GOC would not progress.



He said, “you can not be the governor of the Bank of Ghana and operate from your house when the BoG has an office where you have to operate”.



Bawa, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) for the West Africa Zone, said he is more qualified for the role he is contesting for.



He touted his role in ensuring that Ghanaian athletes travelled outside the country to pursue your career.



He said he has contributed immensely to the fraternity and should be considered for the position.



“I have the experience and I will bring this experience to help the GOC. I want to help the President and Secretary-General to unearth talents. That is why I am contesting. I have the record and competent for the job.”