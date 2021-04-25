Volta RFA to organize Beach Soccer Clinic/ Media Engagement on May 1

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Ruben Adjahoe, Contributor

The Volta Regional Football Association in an effort to boost the development of beach soccer in the region will on May 1 bring the entire beach soccer fraternity to Eli Beach Resort in Tegbi for an entire day beach soccer event.



Activities lined up include a beach clean-up exercise, beach soccer clinic for under 15s boys/ girls, a media Engagement, and exhibition games - male/female in addition to other on-site activities.



Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee of the RFA Dzidodo Ruben Adjahoe stated that the event is meant to institutionalize beach soccer and also popularize the development of the sport among the youth.



“Our region has been at the forefront of beach soccer since the introduction of the sports in Ghana and it's important we work at making beach soccer a mainstay in the region especially our coastal communities. We have a lot of talents in the region that can play beach soccer so we have to drive interest among the youth.



Dzidodo Adjahoe also said the event will serve as a platform to explain to stakeholders what the newly constituted beach soccer committee has planned to aid the growth of beach soccer.



“Since the beach soccer committee was formed, we have not had any public interactions. It is important we meet all stakeholders; the clubs, media, corporate organization, community leaders, and the youth to have first-hand interactions and possibly share ideas on growing our sport”.



The Beach Soccer Clinic will be handled by the National team coach Daniel Nii Kotey and Coach of Ghana and Copa Lagos Champions Julius Caesar Beckley.



Guest on the day will include chairman and executive council members of the RFA, officials of the national beach soccer committee, various community leaders, club officials, etc.



The RFA is hosting the event in collaboration with hospitality providers Eli Beach Resort, Tegbi, and promoters of beach sports tourism Tour Keta and Media Partners.



Volta Region is recognized as the best in beach soccer and home of the two top clubs in Ghana Beach Soccer, Sunset Sports Keta and Kedzi Havedzi Mighty Warriors. The region also has players dominating the Ghana Beach Soccer National team.