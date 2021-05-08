Volta FA holds successful media engagement and Beach Soccer clinic.

Sports News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Tilda Acorlor

The Volta Regional Football Association, (VRFA) and it's newly constituted Beach Soccer Committee a held successful media engagement and Beach Soccer Clinic at Tegbi, in the Anloga district..



The event, which attracted national and regional executives of Beach Soccer, was aimed at establishing a platform to interact with the media and develop an action plan for the sport in the region.



The chairman of the Regional Football Association (RFA), Daniel Agbogah, who chaired the function revealed that the Regional FA would ensure that beach soccer succeeds in the region.



“Volta FA would do everything possible to ensure that beach soccer succeeds in the region” Mr. Agbogah said.



He called on the media and the traditional authorities to lend their support for the sports so us to derive the full economic benefits.



“I am calling on the media and the traditional authority to support Beach Soccer in the region, because it has economic potentials that will benefit the region and the country at large” He added.



The chairman of the Regional Beach Soccer Committee, Ruben Dzidodo Adjahoe, revealed that although the sport has been undermined over the years and not received its due commendation, he believes the newly formed committee by the RFA would partner with major stakeholders to leverage the sport in the region and on the African continent.



“It's sad to at this point state that beach soccer has been undermined over the years and not received its due, but with the committee in place to steer affairs, we will look to partner all the major stakeholders, and with renewed vigor, we should work towards making Volta the beach soccer hub in Ghana and Africa.” Mr. Adjahoe said.



A member of the Ghana Football Association Beach Soccer Committee , Yaw Gyamfi Kusi Awere, commended the region for it's contribution of players to the Beach Soccer National Team, the Black Sharks.



"I would not discredit other regions but it's obvious that without the contribution of the Volta Region teams, Ghana would not have a strong beach soccer national team. The Volta Regional Football Association has done well organizing this event and we must all take a cue from them”



The event, which was in two sessions then saw 30 young players (boys and girls) partaking in a Beach Soccer Clinic, which was aimed at introducing young ones to sports.



The Media Engagement and Beach Soccer Clinic was the first of its kind in Ghana.