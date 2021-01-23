Other Sports of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Volleyball association get food supplements for athletes

The Ghana Beach Volleyball receiving the items

The Ghana Beach Volleyball and Volleyball Association has secured food supplements from Quiari Ghana Limited to help players ahead of the upcoming Olympics Games.



Quairi Ghana Limited presented the supplements to Ghana Beach Volleyball and Volleyball Association on Friday at their training grounds.



The items were received on behalf of the Association by President Paul Atchoe who thanked Quairi Ghana Limited for the kind gesture.



“We are in the Covid era. We have to be very very proactive as well as our athletes. We have supplement for the players and this will help them boost their immune system which is the number one natural fighter against the Covid.



“We deemed it necessary to get this product for them so that it will strengthen them as they prepare for the games”



“We have a dietitian who is already a volleyball fanatic also to brief them on what to eat and what not to eat so we are giving them necessary support so that they qualify Ghana to Tokyo 2020”



Madam Margret Asigbetse, Country manager of Quairi Ghana Limited explained to the media how helpful the supplements will help and boosts the athletes immune system.



“Beach volleyball and Volleyball are sports that need more energy and stamina to do it and to be fit before you can play the game. Our product gives you that energy, when you take it gives you energy throughout the day and our product is side effect free. It’s natural product and we know the athletes need energy and strength to do their job so if we have a natural product that can boost their immune system and give them energy and vitamin they need that’s why we are here” she stated.



