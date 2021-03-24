Vladislav Viric takes blame for Dreams FC’s defeat to Great Olympics

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dreams FC gaffer Vladislav Viric has blamed himself for his sides 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics in the final game in the first round of the Ghana Premier League, insisting he did not prepare well for the game.



The gaffer who had enjoyed a roller coaster start in the league since his appointment as Dreams FC manager suffered his first home defeat to the Dade Boys.



Viric admits he did not personally prepare very well for the game, hence apologizing to the team and accepting the blame for the defeat.







“I’ve had a good season so far but for my last game (defeat to Olympics).



“That hurts me because we lost the last game and that was my fault. I did not prepare well for the game and I take the blame for what happened,” he honestly alluded in an interview with footballmadeinghana.com



“To be honest it is my fault because I did not push the boys. We’re sleeping. We’re talking about some new players so that caught my attention and that affected us.



“Trust me, that defeat is going to be a big big lesson for all of us,” he concluded.



The ‘Still Believe’ lads were piped at their own Theatre of Dreams, their first defeat in the season under new manager Viric, whose tenure has seen an arithmetic rise in the performance of the club.