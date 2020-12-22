Sports News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Vitoria Guimaraes defender Gideon Mensah delighted with 'convincing away' win over Santa Clara

Gideon Mensah joins teammates to celebrate

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has expressed delight in Vitoria Guimaraes' big win over Santa Clara in the Portuguese Primeira League on Monday night.



Mensah lasted the entire duration as Vitoria CP recorded a 4-0 win at Santa Clara.



"Back to winning ways with a convincing 0-4 win away from home yesterday against Santa Clara," he wrote on Twitter after the game.



Andre Andre netted the opener after just six minutes before veteran forward Ricardo Quaresma doubled the lead in the 27th minute.



Oscar Estupinan score at either side of half time as the Guimaraes based club recorded an emphatic win.



Gideon Mensah who is on loan from Austrian giants was making his third appearance after recovering from injury.



His compatriot Abdul Mumin played the entire minutes in the big win.

