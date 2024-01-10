Viral West Ham fan returns to Ghana to donate Kudus jerseys to Ghanaian club

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ian Nash, the popular West Ham fan who travelled from the UK to Ghana to watch Mohammed Kudus has donated West Ham jerseys to Ghanaian club, Blue Skies Pelicans FC.



The donation which was made by Ian Nash who represented the Premier League club in Ghana happened on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the club's base in Nsawam.



This charitable initiative comes after Ghanaweb.com documented the viral West Ham superfan journey to Ghana in September 2023 to watch Mohammed Kudus in action for the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The General Manager of Blue Skies Pelican FC, Janet Lutterodt expressed gratitude to Ian Nash and West Ham for their generosity.



"The team is happy about this and the whole collaboration with West Ham started when Kudus arrived in Ghana to play for the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.



"For now, we say thank you to Ian and we hope that this collaboration will go a long way to actually boost the talents we have in our Pelicans team to take them further as a football team," Janet Lutterodt stated.



Ian Nash catapulted to fame after a riveting interview with GhanaWeb.com in September 2023, where he passionately disclosed his journey from the UK to Ghana solely to witness Mohammed Kudus in action for the Black Stars.



Speaking during the donation he said, "West Ham has taken interest in all of this and this is good for Pelicans and Kudus. West Ham donated these jerseys which cost a lot of money. I hope we can push things forward."



"The reason I became a patron of Pelicans is because I am a winner and I don't like losing," he added.



The charitable act reflects West Ham United's commitment to giving back to the global football community, with a special focus on nurturing young talent in Ghana.



Following his return to the UK, Ian Nash has become a West Ham hero at the club and was recently celebrated for his dedication and passion in representing the club in the West African country.



This move comes in the wake of West Ham's exceptional season, with Mohammed Kudus making a significant impact on the team.



Ian Nash eagerly anticipates another thrilling adventure to Ivory Coast to watch Mohammed Kudus at the 2023 AFCON.



