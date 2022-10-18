‘Violence is not the answer’ – Hearts of Oak's board member Thomas Esso pleads with supporters

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: happghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Thomas Esso, has advised agitated supporters of the club not to use violent means to redress their grievances.



According to him, there are proper channels and procedures supporters of the club should use instead of resulting to violence.



Hearts of Oak fans were furious after the team was eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by the Malian side AS Real Bamako on Sunday, October 16, 2022.



With images surfing up on social media, some angry fans attacked Board member Vincent Odotei-Sowah’s car at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Sharing his thoughts on the incident between the fans and some Board members of the club on Happy FM, Thomas Essor condemned the actions of the fans, saying,



“I want to condemn in no uncertain terms what happened on Sunday between the supporters of the club and two board members who were kept hostage.



“We saw viral videos and pictures of properties that were destroyed, which is uncalled for.



“We have laws that govern the club and the country as a whole, and there are proper procedures supporters of the club can use to get their problems solved. He told Odiasempa Kwame Oware On Wamputu Sports.



He further entreated fans of the club to apologize for their actions so the club could strive peacefully.



“I would entreat the supporters to back and reflect on their actions and come to render a sincere apology for their actions so we can have a peaceful club”, he added.