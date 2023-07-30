You are here: HomeSports2023 07 30Article 1814948

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Vinicius Gyan' - Ghanaians give Real Madrid star new name after penalty miss in EL Classico

Asamoah Gyan penalty miss(L), Vinicius penalty miss (R) Asamoah Gyan penalty miss(L), Vinicius penalty miss (R)

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior's penalty miss in the El Classico on Saturday, July 30, 2023, in the United States aroused memories of Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss in the 2010 FIFA World Cup among some Ghanaians.

A section of Ghanaian on Twitter has nicknamed the 23-year-old Vinicius Gyan following the penalty miss.

Whereas others debate on who among the two had a better kick, arguing that Gyan had a better execution but was unlucky while Vinicius' was poor.

Just like Gyan hit the crossbar from the spot, Vinicius, similarly, struck the crossbar.

However, while Gyan's miss failed to send Ghana to the semis, Vini's miss denied Real Madrid an equalizer in the first half.

Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after Fede Valvede's cross hit Barcelon's Ronald Arajo's arm. But the Brazilian could not bury the ball from the spot.

Real Madrid went on to lose to their fierce rival in the highly intense pre-season friendly 3-0 at AT&T Stadium. Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez, and Ferran Toress did the damage for Barcelona.

Checkout some reations below




































