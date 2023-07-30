'Vinicius Gyan' - Ghanaians give Real Madrid star new name after penalty miss in EL Classico

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior's penalty miss in the El Classico on Saturday, July 30, 2023, in the United States aroused memories of Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss in the 2010 FIFA World Cup among some Ghanaians.



A section of Ghanaian on Twitter has nicknamed the 23-year-old Vinicius Gyan following the penalty miss.



Whereas others debate on who among the two had a better kick, arguing that Gyan had a better execution but was unlucky while Vinicius' was poor.



Just like Gyan hit the crossbar from the spot, Vinicius, similarly, struck the crossbar.



However, while Gyan's miss failed to send Ghana to the semis, Vini's miss denied Real Madrid an equalizer in the first half.



Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after Fede Valvede's cross hit Barcelon's Ronald Arajo's arm. But the Brazilian could not bury the ball from the spot.



Real Madrid went on to lose to their fierce rival in the highly intense pre-season friendly 3-0 at AT&T Stadium. Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez, and Ferran Toress did the damage for Barcelona.



Checkout some reations below





Vinicius Jr. just reminded me of Asamoah Gyan???? pic.twitter.com/mWLJ2b2wkd — ????????????????????????????????✨ (@jhu__nea__) July 29, 2023

Herrr Vinicius ???????????????? wey Asamoah Gyan penalty this — Yeboah Jr ???? (@Quadwo_Yeboah) July 29, 2023

Ei Vinicius ,u turn Asamoah Gyan abi? pic.twitter.com/KPUc0YXULp — J A K E ☆ (@JAKE_1j) July 29, 2023

Vinicius Jnr giving us the Asamoah Gyan vibes pic.twitter.com/y7k6pX5Vye — Lil-King???? (@ny_Lilking1) July 29, 2023

Vinicius international Asamoah Gyan ???????????? — We Made It ???????? (@cwesi_benniboy) July 29, 2023

Vinicius make I kai Asamoah Gyan in 2010 World Cup. — Cypha✪ (@Cyphaaa) July 29, 2023

Vinicius Gyan???????????????? — jooo (@_atakora_) July 29, 2023

Vinicius Junior giving me Asamoah Gyan vibes — Son Of Elizabeth???????? (@Liam_Sarpong) July 29, 2023

Vinicius Asamoah Gyan Jr — Amo Lartey P???????????? (@a_p_lartey12) July 29, 2023

Asamoah Vinicius Gyan — Amine (@Zubirinho) July 29, 2023

Vinicius’s said Gyan is his idol ???? pic.twitter.com/3sakRylUy8 — Tha Don (@LegendariQuotes) July 29, 2023

vinicius did an asamoah gyan pic.twitter.com/bZoLj4YTAI — Aaabis. (@affection_innit) July 29, 2023

The Vinicius penalty brings back memories chale — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 29, 2023

Vinicius Gyan???????? — Kojo Cyboss (@Cyboss4) July 29, 2023

Vinicius jnr recreated Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss at the 2010 Fifa world cup. — _SUB.ZERO (@subz81754) July 29, 2023

Asamoah gyan ein own or Vinicius ein own ???? — Rich Dawg ???????????????? (@uglybutnotbroke) July 29, 2023

Asamoah Gyan’s penalty in 2010 was better that Vinicius???? — Chelsea FC Master Mind???? (@BILLZROCK1) July 29, 2023

EE/OGB