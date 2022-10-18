Vincent Sowah Odotei blasts Samuel Boadu for behavior at Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Vincent Sowah Odotei has slammed former coach Samuel Boadu for his 'behavior' in Sunday's CAF Confederation game against AS Real Bamako.



Boadu, who was fired in September, was at the Accra Sports Stadium and was seen in the inner perimeter rallying the fans during the game, much to Odotei's chagrin.



“We take exception to what he did, by getting into the inner perimeter. We don’t know how he got there,” he told Joy Sports.



“He claims that he loves the club but what he did would have distracted the players. The board takes strong exception to what he did because it’s never been done anywhere. I’ve never seen anything like this.



“I hope that he will not repeat that under any circumstances,” he concluded.



The former Medeama SC boss was sacked following the club's poor start to the season with no wins in three games.



Boadu’s sacking came just 12 days before Hearts of Oak’s first game of the CAF Confederation Cup game against AS Bamako.



The decision proved unpopular among the fanbase, and the club subsequently lost the tie 3-1 on aggregate. They lost 3-0 in Mali and won 1-0 at home.