Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Vincent Atinga reveals how Rashid Sumaila helped him secure a club in Kuwait

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga has expressed gratitude to Rashid Sumaila, for the key role he has played in his career.



Atinga, who won the 2017 WAFU Cup with the Black Stars B departed the country at the expiration of his contract with the Phobians for greener pastures and according to him, the former Asante Kotoko guardsman has been of help in his career.



He revealed that his move to Kuwaiti top-flight side Al Qadsia was orchestrated by him.



Speaking to Accra-based Hot FM, he said, “I’m delighted to meet Rashid Sumaila in my life. He helped me to get a club in Kuwait. He is a to me.”



“Rashid has a good heart and is a very humble guy and I’m happy I met such a brother in life. I really appreciate whatever he has done for me in my football career,” he said.



Vincent Atinga is currently without a club after ending his stint with the Kuwaiti side Al Shabab.

