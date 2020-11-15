Vincent Atinga jets to South Africa to complete Uthongathi FC deal

Sports News of Sunday, 15 November 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga is set to undergo a medical examination at South African second-tier side Uthongathi FC.
The centre-back is available on a free transfer after leaving Kuwaiti top-flight side Al-Shabab.
According to reports, Atinga will sign a permanent deal if he passes his medical examinations.
Head Coach Johnny Ferreira is a huge fan of the former Black Stars B hero and wants to add him to his team for the Nationa First Division campaign.
Uthongathi FC is based in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.