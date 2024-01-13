You are here: HomeSports2024 01 13Article 1912304

Vincent Aboubakar has not been ruled out of AFCON - Cameroon Football Federation clarifies

Cameroon Football Federation has denied that skipper, Vincent Aboubakar, has not been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an injury.

In a statement released on Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Federations noted that the player had suffered a minor injury and would return 'very soon'.

"It is a minor injury not affecting the player's participation in the competition. As a result, he continues his preparation under the supervision of the medical team, indicating a return very soon to the group,” the Cameroon Football Federation said in a statement.

The Besiktas striker sustained a hamstring injury during training on Friday and is currently a doubt for Cameroon's opening game.

Earlier reports claimed that the Cameroon talisman was set to be out for three weeks and thus would be replaced in the squad.

Cameroon, the second most successful country in the tournament, is in Group C alongside Gambia, Senegal, and Guinea.

They would want to close the gap on Egypt to one and win what would be their sixth title as they open their campaign against Guinea on Monday, January 15, 2024.


