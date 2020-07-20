Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Viktoria Koln extends Bernard Mensah's contract

Ghana international Bernard Kyere Mensah

Bundesliga 3 side FC Viktoria Koln 1904 has announced a one-year contract extension deal with defender Bernard Kyere Mensah.



The right-footed defender was outstanding for FC Viktoria Koln 1904 during the 2019/20 third division league.



FC Viktoria Koln and Kyere will now look forward to staging a strong campaign next term having renewed their marriage following the expiration of his one year deal.



The former K'lautern U-17 player made 13 league appearances for Viktoria during the 2019/20 German third division league season.



Some of the youth clubs he played for are Offenburger FV, SV Blau-Weiß Wiehre Freiburg and FC Kaiserslautern.

