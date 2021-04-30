Viewers lost interest in Ghanaian movies due to content – Nii Saka Brown

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Veteran actor Nii Saka Brown, who is now an ordained pastor, has added his voice to the numerous challenges that have befallen the movie industry in Ghana.



Speaking on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive with Tony Best on Thursday, April 29, the actor who has starred in more than 70 movies mentioned that one of the main factors that has contributed to low patronage of local movies is the fact that the movies never satisfied consumers.



“In my opinion, we were not delivering to our consumers what they wanted in Ghanaian movies and were tired of what we were producing."



“They were watching telenovelas with well-directed storylines, picture quality on point and good locations for their movies and, moreover, many of the directors were not artistically trained, many of them were just directing because they had a script to direct, so raw."



“So basically we couldn’t compete on same level with the foreign contents," the actor said.



Nii also concluded that if the story is told well in Ghanaian movies with good cameras, he is hopeful that they will get back as strong contenders with foreign ones.