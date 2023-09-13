Video of Sammy Kuffour driving to popular food joint to eat pops up on social media

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

A video of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Sammy Osei Kuffour driving in his luxurious jeep to eat fufu at a popular eatery in Accra has popped up online.



Sammy Kuffour, per a video shared by blogger Zionfelix was in the company of his East Legon Executive Fitness Club members to enjoy some local meal.



The group, which is made up of some of Ghana’s business moguls, sports personalities, and celebrities stormed the restaurant after their regular fitness exercise on Saturday to enjoy fufu.



The video captures the former Bayern Munich defender arriving in his yellow-colored jeep amid fans and cheers from bloggers and onlookers.



Another video also captures the former Black Stars defender carrying an earthenware bowl of small fufu to the counter for his soup and meat.



The videos have gone viral on social media as netizens express admiration for the affluence of Sammy Kuffour.



There were also praises for Sammy Kuffour’s show of humility as he decided to carry the food himself despite offerings from waitresses around.



Samuel Osei Kuffour who was born September 3, 1976, recently celebrated his 47th birthday.



Members of the club pondered Kuffour with water and sent him warm wishes as they celebrated him for his contribution to football in the country.



Sammy Kuffour’s Bayern Munich teammate, Oliver Khan also sent a special message to him with a picture that highlights the humanity and selflessness of Sammy Kuffour.



Oliver Khan posted a throwback photo of when Sammy Kuffour gave him a kiss to resuscitate him back to life after he collapsed.



The legendary goalkeeper captioned the picture with the words, “Happy Birthday to my good friend Sammy Kuffour who turned 47 yesterday and always had a huge „impact“ on our defence.”



